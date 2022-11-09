Meghalaya: Will Mukul Sangma contest from Tikrikilla?

Tura: Former Chief Minister and current leader of the opposition, Mukul Sangma is likely to contest from the Tikrikila constituency in West Garo Hills (WGH) along with his current constituency of Songsak in East Garo Hills (EGH).

While there has been no confirmation by Mukul over contesting the Tikrikilla seat, ground indicators point to him fighting from the two seats.

Tikrikilla is currently represented by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA Jimison Sangma, who contested the seat and won on a Congress ticket in 2018. Jimison joined the AITC but later switched camps to join the NPP, though not officially. At least five candidates are expected to contest from the constituency. They include candidates from the BJP, Congress, and the United Democratic Party (UDP) among others.

When asked if he was looking to represent the people of Tikrikilla, Mukul was evasive and did not give a direct response.

“We are all brothers in the party and will take a call later on contesting. Currently we are still finalising the details and nothing has been decided,” Mukul had stated on Monday during the opening of the Tikrikilla office of the party.

Ground reports have indicated that the former CM will contest Tikrikilla with party insiders also confirming the same. AITC workers from the constituency too stated that they were working on the former CM’s campaign.

Earlier there had also been speculation that the current CM and National People’s Party (NPP) supremo, Conrad Sangma would also contest from the Selsella constituency apart from South Tura, which he currently represents. However the CM downplayed the rumours.

