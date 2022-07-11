Shillong: In major relief for the residents across the state of Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) on Monday decided to withdraw the two-hour long load shedding from midnight.

This was informed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. “The MeECL is withdrawing load shedding from midnight of 11th July 2022 and the shortfall in power is being arranged through banking which will be at no cost,” the chief minister tweeted.

Sangma said, “This has been possible with the functioning of all units with the exception of NEEPCO sources from Khondong and Kopili which we are awaiting restart. The chief minister thanked the consumers for all the patience and cooperation during the difficult period last month.

The power crisis in Meghalaya drew criticism from various sections of society. Earlier, in state capital Shillong city, the consumers had to reel under three-hour-long of load shedding, while in Garo Hills the duration of load shedding was even more than the scheduled timing announced by the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL).

Load shedding in Meghalaya started due to the breakdown of some of the units of Leshka Hydroelectric and Umtrew Stage I & II power projects. The power shortage was about 122 MW because of the low generation from these projects.

The chief minister, earlier, clarified that the government had to resort to load shedding due to multiple reasons. Notably, three units of national companies from which Meghalaya buys power have not been functioning, leading to the shortfall of 110 MW in the state.

On July 10, the chief minister took to his social media to inform that with the functioning of the New Umtru Unit and resumption of supply from the OTPC plant, the power situation was likely to improve and load shedding would be reduced to about 2 hours on an average.

“The power department is awaiting the completion of the repair of the second unit of Stage IV Umiam before they take a final call of lifting the load shedding completely,” Sangma said.

