Cong sets up political affairs committee of its Meghalaya unit

New Delhi: The Congress set up a political affairs committee of its Meghalaya unit on Tuesday with Celestine Lyngdoh named as its convenor and PCC chief Vincent Pala among the members.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, comprising 12 leaders, according to a statement issued by the party.
Former Meghalaya Congress president Lyngdoh is the convenor of the panel, while current PCC chief Pala, Deborah C Marak, P N Syiem, A T Mondal and R V Lyngdoh are among the members.
