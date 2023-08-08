Manipur: Fresh firing reported in Bishnupur district, 9 arms recovered

Imphal: Over the last 24 hours, fresh clashes between security forces and armed miscreants have been reported in multiple locations in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

According to a police report, exchanges of gunfire between armed miscreants occurred in the Mualngat and Terakhongsangbi areas, as well as the Gothol, Pholjang, and Kwakta Ward No. 8 areas. The security forces retaliated and repelled the miscreants.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported from these incidents as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, during search operations in the surrounding areas, the security forces recovered at least 9 firearms and other weapons.

Similarly, a person was arrested for stealing from an abandoned house on Chassad Avenue in Checon, Imphal East, on Monday. The individual has been remanded into judicial custody, as informed by the police.

The police also stated that a total of 122 checkpoints (nakas) have been established in different districts of Manipur. So far, 843 individuals have been detained in connection with violations across various districts of the state.

