Imphal: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) is prepared to lay to rest the deceased members of the Kuki-Zo community who lost their lives in the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The burial ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
According to credible sources, the burial of the victims who lost their lives in the ethnic conflict that initially erupted on May 3 will occur at Haolai Khopi, near Torbung in Churachandpur district.
As per the sources, approximately 30-35 bodies are currently held at the morgue of the District Hospital in Churachandpur, while the remaining bodies are being kept in Imphal.
“If the state government send the dead bodies belonging to our community from Imphal, those will be buried as well”, informed the sources.
As of now, there is no confirmed information regarding the total number of dead bodies being kept in Imphal.
Even after three months, Manipur continue to reel under ethnic tension despite the deployment of over 60,000 security personnel, including paramilitary and state forces.
The conflict in Manipur has so far claimed over 140 lives and displaced thousands of persons internally.
