Imphal: Pramot Singh, the chief of Meitei Leepun, has landed in trouble after the Manipur police filed a criminal case against him on various charges, including promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy.
Based on a complaint filed by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district on June 13, a case was registered at the Kangpokpi police station on July 8 under FIR No. 45(7)KPI-PS 2023 u/s 120-B/153-A/504/505/506/34 IPC – invoking charges such as criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation, among others.
The complaint filed by the KSO mentions statements made by Singh in an interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire on June 6. It also notes that Singh accepted that the Meitei Leepun was training people to use arms and warned that there “will be a civil war and the Kukis will not be able to defend themselves”. The complaint also cited tweets that Singh or the Meitei Leepun had posted, which it says instigated violence.
In the interview, Pramot Singh openly declared that there will be civil war and the Kukis will not be able to defend themselves if the government, either in Delhi or in Manipur, did not intervene quickly.
Quoting an April 28 tweet by the chief of Meitei Leepun – “This is the right time…..let’s annihilate our traditional rival on the hills and live peacefully” – the KSO alleged it was a proof of the group’s preplanned intention to attack the Kuki community.
The conflict in Manipur which first began after the Tribal Solidarity March on May 3 has already claimed over 120 lives and internally displaced more than 50,000 people.
