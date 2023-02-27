Manipur: Seven state highways to be upgraded as NH, informs minister

Imphal: Public Works Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh on Monday informed the House that seven highways in the state will be upgraded to the status of National Highways(NH).

In response to MLA Janghemlung Panmei’s question, Minister Govindas stated that the state government has plans to upgrade the historic Tongjei Maril (Old Cachar Road) to the status of a National Highway. He also informed the House that the upgradation of the said road, along with six other roads, has been approved in principle.

According to the minister, the Imphal-Kangchup-Tamenglong Road project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, is currently in progress with a physical progress of 78% and a financial progress of 72.60% as of January 31, 2023. The loan closing date of the project is scheduled on June 30, 2023, the minister said.

In response to a question raised by MLA Ranjit Singh about the water requirements in the Imphal area, PHED Minister Leishangthem Susindro informed the House that the inhabitants of Imphal require 133.52 MLD of water daily, of which 85 MLD is sourced from Chingkhei hill through Maphou Dam. He further stated that 75% of households in the state have received tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, following the JJM guidelines.

Minister Susindro also emphasized that the Village Water Sanitation Committee plays a crucial role in the successful implementation of water supply schemes in the state.

Regarding the calling attention raised by MLA Thangjam Arunkumar about the reported potential indefinite bandh on the Imphal-Ukhrul road by women street vendors in the Khuman Lampak area, MAHUD Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated that all stakeholders will be consulted to identify an alternate site for setting up permanent market sheds after the completion of the current session.

The Chief Minister and leader of the House, N Biren Singh, proposed a discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2023-2024 related to medical, health & family welfare services, municipal administration, housing and urban development, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, including dairy farming, community and rural development, and planning.

The 3rd Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly commenced on February 21 and will continue until March 3, 2023.

