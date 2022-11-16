Imphal: As many as 31 militants belonging to different proscribed outfits in Manipur surrendered their arms before Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

A homecoming ceremony was held at MR Banquet Hall in Imphal.

The 31 cadres included 17 of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), six from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), four from United National Liberation Front (UNLF), three of the Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) and one from PREPAK(VC).

Welcoming the 31 insurgents to the mainstream, CM Biren said, “It is my firm belief that many more will return to the mainstream and join the work to build a progressive Manipur and leave a better future for the generations to come.”

The cadres, dressed in camouflage uniforms, laid down 15 arms which included one NM 6 Rifle, one M4 carbine, 1 Lathode gun, one Single barrel rifle, seven .32 pistols, three .22 pistols and one 12 mm bore pistol along with five cartridges, three Lathode shells, one lED and three live rounds.

The homecoming event was attended by ministers Th Biswajit Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Dr Ranjan Sapam, L Susindro Meitei, MLAs, chief secretary, DGP, top government officials, police officials among others.

