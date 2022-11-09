Manipur inks MoU with Infosys to enhance teaching-learning activities

Imphal: The education department of Manipur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with Infosys for the implementation of Infosys Springboard.

The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Education minister Th Basanta Singh and MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh were also present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Delighted to attend the signing of MoU between the Department of Education (S) and @Infosys on implementation of “Infosys Springboard Platform” in the Govt. Schools in Manipur in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri Th Basanta, Hon’ble MLA Shri Sapam Keba and the officials. pic.twitter.com/PPQJ0RVflJ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 9, 2022

The MoU was signed between Education Commissioner (Schools) Gyan Prakash, Education Director (Schools) L Nandakumar and Head of Corporate Affairs Santhosh Ananthapura and Infosys Senior Vice President Thirumala Arohi.

The MoU is for the enhancement of teaching-learning activities and teaching effectiveness through technology aids under the Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme. The scheme has both student and teacher-oriented components and is fully aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

Lauding Infosys for the new venture, CM Biren Singh said the support from Infosys Springboard Platform will enhance the learning experience and reskilling of students across the state.

Asserting that the National Education Policy is a remarkable policy, the chief minister said it has already been adopted in the state and that for its full implementation, the state needs support.

Mentioning schemes like the School Fagathansi Mission and Star Education, Singh said that the government has launched schemes and projects to improve education system in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

School Fagathansi Mission was initially set up in 60 schools — one school from each of the 60 Assembly constituencies.

Through Infosys Springboard, a curriculum-rich virtual platform delivering corporate-grade learning experiences with closer educator-learner collaboration will be provided for students from class 6 to lifelong learners.

The faculty development programme will consist of a series of sessions on the “Facilitate to Engage” course towards effective teaching techniques. This will also include instructional design and content creation and an introduction on emerging and digital technologies. The programme will also have information on leveraging online platforms for effective learner engagement, and authoring courses and assessments on online platforms.

The programme will be delivered online virtually by Infosys experts. Teachers can also up-skill themselves through the programme.

Infosys Springboard also empowers students through learning by doing and developing holistically in preparation for emerging jobs and career opportunities. It teaches them to collaborate better with learners on their skilling journey using the platform’s engagement features — motivating them to learn, leveraging the teacher-student relationship, and just-in-time learning.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Manipur: 22-year-old man arrested for social media post against CM, BJP

Trending Stories









