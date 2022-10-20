Ukhrul: Showcasing the cultural mosaic of the state, the first edition of the ‘Northeast Autumn Festival’ kick-started at Jorcheng in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Thursday.

Jorcheng is a scenic grassland located at Lunghar village, 21 km from Ukhrul town. The festival will continue till October 26.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Organised by Chiko Adventures and supported by the Manipur Tourism Department, the week-long festival will feature several artistes from different states of the region. The cultural extravaganza aims to attract tourists and promote eco-tourism by tapping the tourism potential of the region.

During their stay at Jorcheng, tourists can revel in both indigenous and western music, the rich art and culture of the Tangkhul tribe, indigenous games, and exotic ethnic food, and also enjoy the adventure activities like camping, hot air balloon, ziplining, trekking, caving and MTB Downhill race championship, among others.

Speaking to EastMojo, organiser Shangcham Shangjam said, “Through the festival, we want to promote the unexplored places and destinations of the region and make it a unique tourism festival in the future.”

According to him, they also plan to host the festival in different parts of the northeast region in the coming years with an aim to explore and promote unexplored scenic places.

“Through this festival, we are planning to encourage and promote the young talents of the region,” said Shangjam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The festival’s ‘Rhythm Night’ will be opened by various well-known artistes from the region, including Padma Shri Guru Rewben Mashangva, folk artist Guru Rawung, Featherheads, JC Kitts, DJ Bungpa and Moko Koza, a fusion rapper from Nagaland.

Chiko Adventures is a travel startup based in the Ukhrul district and was founded by young travel and adventure enthusiasts in 2016 to harness tourism and promote eco-tourism. They are the pioneers in promoting MTB downhill in Manipur.

Inhabited by the Tangkhul community, Ukhrul is home to the state flower – Shirui Lily, which blooms only at the abode of Shirui Kashong or Shirui peak.

Ukhrul, one of the highest hill districts in the state, is located at a distance of over 80 km from the capital city Imphal.

Also read | PM Modi, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









