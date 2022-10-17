Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, the Noney Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two active cadres of the Kuki National Front (Nehlun) involved in extortion activities on National Highway 37 near milestone 35 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The duo was arrested while they were on their way to deliver an extortion demand letter to the head of a construction company, involved in developmental activities on National Highway 37.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One pistol with a magazine, 5 live rounds, and an extortion demand letter on the letterhead of KNF(N) were also recovered from the possession of the arrested cadres.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to New Keithalmanbi PS in Kangpokpi district.

Also read | Asian Woollyneck breeding finally confirmed in Assam

Trending Stories









