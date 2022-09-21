Churachandpur: Manipur Police has arrested one man along with arms who was involved in fraudulent activities and threatened the public with guns in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

According to an official report, Churachandpur police received information at around 1 pm about one unknown person moving around Churachandpur area carrying small arms for the last few months with an intent to harass/threaten the general public and thereby creating fear psychosis among the general public.

Acting on information, a team of district police swung into action and located the suspected person travelling in a vehicle at Pangzawl village near COC Cemetery, Churachandpur.

The team of police stopped the individual and arrested him on the spot. The arrested person has been identified as Paolianmang Misao, 27, of D Phailien village, Churachandpur district.

During a thorough checking, the team also recovered one 4.5 mm pistol made in Taiwan, one live 9 mm round, one mobile phone and one fake Aadhar card in the name of Thongkhopao Lhungdim.

On preliminary interrogation, the individual admitted that he harassed and threatened the general public by displaying the small arms openly in public places and also forged a fake Aadhar card for the purpose of cheating. He also revealed that he had fraudulently cheated many people of their hard earned money with false promises.

The arrested individual along with the seized articles was taken to Churachandpur police station for further investigation. Also, a case has been registered against the person under section 468/506/420 IPC and 25(1-C).

