Manipur: World Suicide Prevention Day observed in Thoubal district

Thoubal: The district mental health programme officials on Tuesday organised ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ at Community Health Centre, Heirok, Thoubal district.

Speaking as the chief guest at the function, Thoubal district deputy commissioner A Subhash Singh said that nowadays children and adolescents are burdened with immense pressure from their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“One must avoid putting pressure on their children as it leads to depression and other mental problems. It adversely affects the personality of the child when they grow up and reach adulthood,” he said.

He further said that earlier children used to play in the open ground which allowed them to interact with other people.

“However, due to urbanisation, such outdoor activities are now slowly fading away,” he said, adding that the parents should make sure that their kids socialise. “It will help in their personality development,” he said.

Speaking at the function, chief medical officer, Thoubal, Dr Y Nokul appealed to the youth and parents to reach out to medical professionals for help when needed.

Also Read | Manipur: Apex Naga body hails unity pledge of NSCN-IM, NNPGs

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









