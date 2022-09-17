Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced a Rs 500 monthly allowance for Persons with Disability (PWDs) with 60%-80% starting next month in celebration of the Prime Minister’s 72nd birthday on Saturday.

The “Chief Minister gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang” scheme launched in December 2017 already provides Rs 1,500 per month to persons having a disability of 80% or more.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of serving the poor and downtrodden, from next month a Rs 500 monthly pension will be provided to PWDs having a disability of 60-80 per cent after proper medical verification and identification by Social Welfare, said CM Singh.

During the function, various aids and assistive devices including tricycles, wheelchairs, Teaching & Learning Materials, etc were distributed to PwDs under the AIDP scheme.

The inauguration function was also attended by External Affairs & Education, Government of India, MoS Dr RK Ranjan Singh, Youth Affairs and Sports, Public Works minister Govindas Konthoujam, Social Welfare minister Heikham Dingo Singh, MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh among others. The dignitaries led by the chief minister also planted tree saplings as part of the celebration.

