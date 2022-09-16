Imphal: Heirok Higher Secondary School in Manipur’s Thoubal district has won the sub-junior boys U-14 title after beating Jharkhand’s Berwa High School 2-0 in the final match of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

This was announced by Subroto Cup on its official Twitter handle: “Manipur is the winner! Congratulations on winning this prestigious Subroto Cup 2022 Sub Junior Boys U-14. Both teams gave tough competition to each other. We would like to congratulate Jharkhand team as well and wish them the best for future.”

Youth affairs and sports minister Govindas Konthoujam also congratulated the team saying, “Congratulations U-14 Sub Junior Boys Manipur defeating Jharkhand team by 2-0. Heartiest congratulations to all the team member for your tireless hard work. Manipur Imana Yaiphare. Subroto Cup Football Tournament.”

“Congratulations and well done Heirok Higher Secondary School football team: Champion of the Subroto Cup 2022,” tweeted MLA Th Radheshyam of Heirok constituency.

