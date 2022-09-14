Imphal: Two insurgents of the proscribed group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested with arms and ammunition from Takhel, in Imphal East district on Monday.
According to an official report, based on credible intelligence inputs provided by Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police launched an operation and arrested the two cadres.
The security forces also recovered one 9mm Beretta Pistol and 12 live rounds from apprehended insurgents, it said.
The arrested insurgents were actively involved in extortion and carrying out other subversive activities in the valley on behalf of the proscribed group, said the official report.
The arrested insurgents have been handed over to the Lamlai Police Station for further investigation, it said.
