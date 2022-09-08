Manipur: Nemcha Kipgen attends conference of state cooperation ministers

New Delhi: Manipur’s minister for cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, attended a national conference of the state cooperation ministers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, was present at the conference as a chief guest. Union minister of state for cooperation, BL Verma, was also present.

During the conference, Kipgen highlighted the various achievements and initiatives of the state government. She stated that Manipur was on the path of development in the cooperative sector under the leadership of CM N Biren Singh.

The minister further stated that with new initiatives, strong support and necessary assistance from the Union Ministry of Cooperation, the state department was making sincere efforts to boost the functioning of the cooperative societies in the state.

“We are ensuring that these societies work along the lines of the cooperative principles, and help in the financial upliftment of a major chunk of the population, particularly the rural population, to boost the economy of the state,” the minister stated.

While highlighting the various achievements and activities of the department, the state minister for cooperation informed there were more than 12,000 cooperative societies in Manipur. “The model bye-law for multi-dimensional Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) will be considered to make our weak PACS more viable and vibrant,” she asserted.

The minister further informed the gathering that the proposal to have at least one good and efficient PACS or Dairy or Fishery Cooperative Societies in every panchayat will be taken up in Manipur. She also stressed the strong need for Dairy and Fishery Cooperative Societies in the state.

Stating that the state has limited resources, Kipgen expressed the need to avail of the various supports available under the SAHKAR-SE-SAMRIDDHI Umbrella Scheme of the Ministry of Cooperation. She appealed for proactive support from the Union ministry and the NCDC for the various projects to help the people of Manipur through cooperative societies.

The minister is hopeful that the new national cooperation policy will provide a strong framework for strengthening the cooperative societies in Manipur. “Suggestions were already submitted during April 2022,” she added.

Nemcha mentioned that National Cooperative University will help the efforts in providing awareness and education to the Cooperative Societies presently doing through the Cooperation Department, ICM, and MSCU, among others.

The minister also said that various projects have been submitted to NCDC. “I appeal to NCDC to consider the proposal by keeping in mind the need of Manipur,” she said.

