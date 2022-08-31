Manipur: CM felicitates world champion Judoka Linthoi Chanambam

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh felicitated Linthoi Chanambam, India’s first-ever world champion in judo, at the CM’s secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday.

Besides her family, Mayang Imphal AC MLA Kongkham Robindro, Thanga AC MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh, Moirang AC MLA Thongam Shanti and her coach also attended the felicitation programme.

The 15-year-old Judoka Linthoi Chanambam has scripted history by taking home gold after she finished number one at the podium in the women’s 57 kg contest at the recently concluded World Cadet Judo championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The spectacular feat achieved by her is the first ever gold from India in any age-group category in world judo championship.

On Tuesday, Judoka Linthoi received a rousing home-welcoming by her family, friends and well-wishers upon her arrival at Imphal airport.

Born to farmer parents residing in Mayang Imphal and one of three daughters, Linthoi is one of the few judokas from the country to be part of the ‘Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme, a flagship of the Union Sports Ministry. The TOPS programme is primarily meant for elite athletes, considered Olympics medal prospects.

For the last five years, the young Judoka from Manipur has been training real hard under the head coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, one of Georgia’s top coaches in Judo, at the JSW-Inspire Institute of Sports In Bellary, Karnataka.

