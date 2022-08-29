Manipur: Security forces foil narcotics smuggling from Moreh; 2 held

Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles and Manipur police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 11 soap cases of brown sugar in Thoubal district on Sunday in a joint operation.

Based on input provided by the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles, the Thoubal police officials launched an operation and foiled brown sugar smuggling which led to the arrest of the two drug peddlers travelling from border town Moreh to Lilong in Thoubal district.

The officers seized brown sugar weighing 335 grams and worth around Rs 45 lakh, police said.

The recovered items, along with the two drug peddlers, have been handed over to Lilong Police Station for further investigation, the police added.

