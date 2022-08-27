Imphal: In a proud moment for Manipur, Dr Elangbam Bishwajeet has been appointed as the visiting professor at Aston University, one of the premier public research universities in Birmingham, England.

An alumnus of the RIMS Imphal, Dr Elangbam is the first doctor from Northeast India to become a consultant in emergency medicine. At present, he is working as a consultant in emergency medicine in the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust in the UK. He was also part of the SARS team when it hit the UK.

In 2018, Dr Elangbam was also awarded the Star Award by Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust in Birmingham for his excellence in medical education.

In a congratulatory note on his huge accomplishment on Saturday, Research Forum Manipur (REFORM) stated that the people of Manipur are very proud of Dr Elangbam’s achievements and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

“Being from small state Manipur, having lesser facilities, now he has become a world-class doctor is something we all should be proud of,” stated the Forum.

