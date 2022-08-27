Imphal: A team of Tengnoupal Police and 21 Assam Rifles arrested a smuggler with contraband items weighing 11.755 kg in Bongmol village in the Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

According to police report, during a routine check of vehicles at the Shangshak road by the joint security team, one vehicle (Bolero) was intercepted. Ten bundles wrapped in plastic containing WY tablets were recovered concealed in the oil tank by the joint team. The seized items is said to be worth Rs 5 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The driver, identified as Sonkhohao Haokip, 32, of Thingphai village under Khengjoi sub-division in Chandel district, has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual and seized items, including the vehicle, have been handed over to Machi Police Station for further investigation.

“These people have no shame, no regrets despite repeated arrests,” said CM Biren Singh on Twitter.

See more WAR ON DRUGS 2.0; Well done Tengnoupal police and Assam Rifles team 👍



While frisking by a combined team of Tengnoupal Police & 21 AR at Bongmol village, 10 bundles of plastic containing WY tablets, weighing 11.755 Kg were found concealed in the oil tank of a Bolero car. pic.twitter.com/cbReLXN1FP — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 27, 2022

Also Read | Manipur’s teen judoka scripts history, wins India’s 1st gold at Worlds

Trending Stories









