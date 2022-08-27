Imphal: A team of Tengnoupal Police and 21 Assam Rifles arrested a smuggler with contraband items weighing 11.755 kg in Bongmol village in the Tengnoupal district on Saturday.
According to police report, during a routine check of vehicles at the Shangshak road by the joint security team, one vehicle (Bolero) was intercepted. Ten bundles wrapped in plastic containing WY tablets were recovered concealed in the oil tank by the joint team. The seized items is said to be worth Rs 5 crore.
The driver, identified as Sonkhohao Haokip, 32, of Thingphai village under Khengjoi sub-division in Chandel district, has been arrested.
Meanwhile, the arrested individual and seized items, including the vehicle, have been handed over to Machi Police Station for further investigation.
“These people have no shame, no regrets despite repeated arrests,” said CM Biren Singh on Twitter.
Also Read | Manipur’s teen judoka scripts history, wins India’s 1st gold at Worlds
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- RSS chief in Tripura hails dharma, inaugurates Shanti Kali temple
- Manipur: Around 11 kg contraband items seized, 1 smuggler held
- Experts call for policy changes for e-commerce to thrive in India
- Incredible feeling: Manipur’s teen judoka Linthoi sets sight on Paris ’24
- Nagaland: 19-year-old Kenei Ritse crowned Miss Phek 2022
- Meghalaya: Two Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators’ arrested