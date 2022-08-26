Illegal firearms manufacturing unit busted in Manipur

Imphal: An illegal firearms manufacturing unit suspected of supplying guns to militants was busted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police and BSF personnel raided Shiamtund village in New Lamka area and seized a large cache of gun parts and some locally manufactured guns, an officer said.

In a combined operation by district police and para military forces, a local gun manufacturing unit was discovered at New Lamka, Churachandpur. During the operation various items which were used in making countrymade guns have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/uylJytuRAf — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 25, 2022

Firearms manufactured in the factory were suspected to have been supplied to militants, he said.

The prime accused, from whose house the illegal unit operated, managed to flee and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer added.

