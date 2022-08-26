Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan flagged off the second edition of the Manipur Olympic Games 2022 on Friday at Mapal Kangjeibung polo ground in Imphal.

Chief minister N Biren Singh along with State Youth Affairs and Sports minister Govindas Konthoujam, minister Th Biswajit Singh, minister Khashim Vashum, Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) president MLA Th Radheshyam, MLAs Nishikant Sapam and Thangjam Arunkumar, among others, attended the opening ceremony.

Around 6,000 sportspersons from all the 16 districts of the state will be participating in the sporting event to be held across various venues.

According to MOA president Th Radheshyam, the event will feature 34 sports disciplines, including indigenous games.

As per the organisers, the objective of the state-level sports event is to provide a better platform for the athletes in different disciplines for training and practice for the upcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games in Meghalaya and the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat.

Governor Ganesan lauded the MOA for organising the mega sports event.

“Manipur has already produced many Olympians and national players. And I am confident that the state will keep producing many more fine athletes, both in the national and international levels, in the years to come. Therefore, Manipur, though it is a small state, is popularly known as the powerhouse of sports in the country,” Governor said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said sports create a healthy and discipline society where the spirit of fraternity and virtues blossoms.

“It is no surprise that Manipur is defying all odds and is excelling to become a sports powerhouse. Love for sports and the rich sporting culture of Manipur have earned the state a distinct recognition over the years in the field of games and sports,” said CM Biren Singh.

Singh also informed that from next year onwards, the Manipur Olympic Games will be organised as a cultural and sporting extravaganza.

The chief minister also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to the Ukhrul contingent for the disciplined and synchronised march past.

The opening ceremony also featured various cultural dances, depicting the vibrant and colourful culture of the state.

