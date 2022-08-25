Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested three drug smugglers along with a huge quantity of suspected heroin powder on Wednesday in two different operations.

In the first incident, Kakching police, while frisking vehicles and passersby along the Indo-Myanmar Sugnu Road at Serou Lamkhai, detected the narcotic items from a vehicle. On a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered 108 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Letsem Khongsai, 46, of Gamnom village, Sugnu in Chandel district and Genkhopao Haokip, 24, of Songpijang village in Churachandpur district.

In another major seizure conducted by Kakching Commandos, 127 grams of suspected heroin powder in 10 soap cases were seized from the vicinity of Kombeirei English School in Thoubal district.

The arrested person has been identified as one B Mustap, 19, from Moreh Muslim Nagar, Ward No. 5 in Tengnoupal district, the official said.

Also Read | Manipur: CM reviews Jiribam-Imphal railway project

Trending Stories









