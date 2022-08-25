Imphal: A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found near the entrance gate of Thawai/Thoyee village in Kamjong district on Wednesday.

As per a police report, the decomposed body of a man was found in a bush below the road leading to Thawai village under the Litan Police station, about 300 meters from Gwaltabi alongside the Imphal-Ukhrul road. The body was found at around 9:30 pm.

The deceased appeared to be around 35-40 years old, approximately 5.5 ft tall, had a beard and was wearing a grey t-shirt, greyish-brown jacket, black cargo pants and slippers at the time of discovery.

A police team rushed to the spot and deposited the body at the JNIMS mortuary for identification.

The Litan Police under the Ukhrul district has requested the public to help identify the dead body.

