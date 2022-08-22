Imphal: Two active insurgents of proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) group were arrested by security forces in two separate operations on Sunday, said an official.

Based on credible inputs, Phundrei Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South) and Manipur Police launched a joint operation and apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group UNLF from Hiyanglam in Kakching district.

The official said that the arrested insurgent was actively involved in carrying out unlawful activities in the district.

Another UNLF cadre was arrested by troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police at Sunrise Ground at the border town Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The team also recovered Burmese currency from his possession, it said.

As per preliminary investigation, the arrested cadre was involved in recruitment and shifting of new recruits from Manipur to across the border.

Both the arrested insurgents have been handed over to Hyganglam Police Station and Moreh Police Station for further investigation, respectively, it said.

