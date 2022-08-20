Manipur: 2 insurgents of PLA, KIA arrested in two separate ops

Imphal: Security forces arrested two active insurgents of proscribed groups People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Kuki Independent Army (KIA) from two separate operations in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts on Friday.

In the first incident, one active insurgent of the banned outfit PLA was arrested by security forces in Thoubal district, said an official.

As per the official report, based on credible intelligence input provided by the Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South), Manipur Police launched an operation and arrested the cadre of the proscribed group PLA.

The arrested insurgent was actively involved in carrying out subversive activities in the alley recently on behalf of the proscribed group, the official stated.

The arrested PLA insurgent has been handed over to the Khongjam Police Station for further investigation.

In another incident, the Loktak Battalion of the Assam Rifles along with a team of Churachandpur police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed group KIA from Patlen village near Hengjang in Churachandpur district. About Rs 20,000 was also recovered from his possession, it said.

