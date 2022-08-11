Imphal: The anti-smuggling unit of Imphal’s customs division seized 69 gold bars weighing 11.454 kg worth Rs 6 crore at Thamnapokpk in Chandel district on Tuesday, an official said.

The team carried out the vehicle checking at Thamnapokpk based on a tip-off and detained a Maruti Eeco van without any registration number plate at around 7:45 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The team then seized the vehicle and upon thorough checking, 69 gold bars were found concealed inside the engine chamber of the four-wheeler, the official said.

The anti-smuggling unit has identified the driver of the vehicle as Wahidur Rahman of Lilong. Two other occupants of the vehicle, along with the driver, were also arrested, the official added.

Also read | Manipur govt tells staff to exit ‘anti-national’, ‘communal’ social media groups

Trending Stories









