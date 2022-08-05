Imphal: Manipur government on Friday announced the re-opening of physical classes for schools all classes with effect from August 8.

Earlier, in wake of the COVID-19 surge in the state, the government allowed schools to conduct physical classes for classes 8 and above from July 25, while from classes 7 and below, the schools remained closed till August 7.

Now, a fresh order issued by the Governor stated that the matter has been consulted with the State Health Department.

“Keeping in view the importance of education of young children and in order to bring a sense of normalcy in their lives, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to allow re-opening of schools (Government/ Government-Aided/ Private/ afilliated to CBSE, etc) located in the state, for conduct of physical classes for all, effective August 8 subject to the following conditions as advised by the health department,” the order said.

The order also advised students and teachers to wear face masks while attending physical classes. It further directed the school authorities to advise parents not to send their children with COVID-19 symptoms to schools.

All heads of schools are to take necessary steps to vaccinate their teachers fully, including the precaution dose, it said.

On Thursday, Manipur reported 36 fresh cases of COVID-19 positive and two deaths. With this, the total active cases in the state are 403 and the death toll due to coronavirus is 2,133.

The recovery rate stands at 98.18%.

