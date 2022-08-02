Manipur: 2 insurgents of Kuki outfits arrested along with 272 gm of suspected heroin powder
Arrested Kuki outfit insurgents

ImphalManipur Police arrested two insurgents of the Kuki National Liberation Front (KNLF) and the Pakan Revolutionary Army (PRA/KNO), a Suspension of Operation (SoO) group, and seized suspected heroin powder from their possession on Tuesday, said an official.

As per the official update on Facebook, based on reliable information, a team of commando Kakching carried out checking and frisking near the Pallel police gate and signalled a suspected vehicle to stopHowever, the vehicle tried to escape after which it was pursued and detained at a short distance from the checking gate, it said.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered the suspected heroin powder from the floor of the co-driver seat of the vehicle, it said.

As per the official report, a total of 22 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder weighing 272 grams in total were seized from the vehicle.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Paominlun, 31, of L Bolkot village, Churachandpur district and HL Seikhongam Mate, 21, of Tengnoupal Bazar. During the preliminary investigation, Paolinlun confessed that he is a member of the KNLF outfit while Mate is from PRA/KNO, it said.

The arrested insurgents along with seized articles have been handed over to Kakching police station for further necessary legal action, it added.

