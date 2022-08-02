Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two insurgents of the Kuki National Liberation Front (KNLF) and the Pakan Revolutionary Army (PRA/KNO), a Suspension of Operation (SoO) group, and seized suspected heroin powder from their possession on Tuesday, said an official.

As per the official update on Facebook, based on reliable information, a team of commando Kakching carried out checking and frisking near the Pallel police gate and signalled a suspected vehicle to stop. However, the vehicle tried to escape after which it was pursued and detained at a short distance from the checking gate, it said.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered the suspected heroin powder from the floor of the co-driver seat of the vehicle, it said.

As per the official report, a total of 22 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder weighing 272 grams in total were seized from the vehicle.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Paominlun, 31, of L Bolkot village, Churachandpur district and HL Seikhongam Mate, 21, of Tengnoupal Bazar. During the preliminary investigation, Paolinlun confessed that he is a member of the KNLF outfit while Mate is from PRA/KNO, it said.

The arrested insurgents along with seized articles have been handed over to Kakching police station for further necessary legal action, it added.

