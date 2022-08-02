Imphal: Leaders of the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) were arrested by the Manipur Police on Tuesday from Imphal West, said sources.

As per the sources, Imphal West police picked up the tribal student leaders, including ATSUM president Paotinthang Lupheng, general secretary SR Andrea and two other executive members were picked up from the office of ATSUM located at Adimjati Shiksha Ashram, Chingmeirong.

EastMojo tried to reach out to the Imphal West police official for confirmation. However, no response from the police till the time of filing this report.

The arrest comes a day after the ATSUM, the tribal student apex body, called for a 24-hour total shutdown from 6 pm on August 3 till 6 pm on August 4 across the hill districts in Manipur.

The tribal student body also threatened intense agitations if the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021 is not tabled in the ongoing second session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

