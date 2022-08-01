Imphal: The Governor of Manipur La Ganesan inaugurated the Dental College Block at the new campus and new modular operation theatre at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Monday.

Ganesan also interacted with the faculty members and representatives of non-teaching staffs of RIMS and assured them of addressing their issues.

Speaking at the inaugural function at Jubilee Hall, he said that RIMS has become the pride of the Northeast region and it is the only medical college in the entire Northeast to continuously figure amongst the top 50 medical institutions of India for the last four years in as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.

“The doctors, nurses and all staff members of RIMS worked very hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and saved hundreds of life in Manipur,” he said.

Ganesan further said that dental education occupies a place of pride in the field of medical studies. “The basic aim of the dental colleges is to provide health-oriented courses that emphasise the prevention of oral disease. As dentistry offers a satisfying, rewarding, and lucrative career, it has become the subject of choice for aspiring professionals of tomorrow,” he said.

The Governor stated that in the past decade many new dental colleges have been established and still there is immense scope for dental surgeons in view of the high incidence of dental problems. There is one dentist in a population of approximately 26,000 in urban areas and one in a population of 3 lakh in rural areas, he added.

India has more than 250 dental institutions, producing 15,000 to 20,000 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) graduates every year. The mission of these institutes is to educate and impart knowledge to its students, train them at clinics and thereby render good service and care to the patients. He also exuded confidence that the Dental College in RIMS would provide quality treatment to patients.

Ganesan also thanked the faculty members and urged them to continue their efforts to make RIMS the best institute in the country.

Appealing to the gathering, particularly to the youngsters, he urged them to work as responsible citizens for a better future of the nation. He also asked them to inculcate a sense of patriotism in all aspects of life.

“As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav,’ let us hoist our National Flag at our residences and work places, and sing the National Song to show our respect to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices they have rendered for our motherland,” he added.

RIMS Director, Professor A Santa Singh spoke on the series of development in infrastructure and academic aspect of the institute. Among those who were present at the occasion were Medical Superintendent, RIMS, Principal, Dental College, faculty members and students.

