Imphal: A massive fire was reported at the Babupara premises of the old Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Manipur Police in Imphal West in the wee hours on Monday.

As per sources, the incident took place at around 2:30 am. No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

On receiving the information, at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to doused the fire. However, documents and other materials kept at the CID office were completely gutted in the fire, officials said.

While the exact cause of the fire was yet to the ascertained till the time of filing this report, it is suspected that an electric short circuit may have caused the same.

Meanwhile, chief minister N Biren Singh gave the fire incident report at the ongoing second session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Monday.

An FIR has been registered with regard to the fire incident for further investigation, CM Biren Singh told the House.

