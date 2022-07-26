Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh congratulated Solimla Jajo and Solan Jajo for their achievements at the recently-concluded 54th Asian Bodybuilding Sports Championship in the Maldives.

Solimla and Solan, both 17, and from Kamjong district, were among seven Manipur bodybuilders part of Team India at the Asian championship 2022.

“For the first time, Solimla Jajo creates history by winning the silver medal in the Jr. Miss Asia Physique at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Sports Championship which was held in Maldives,” CM Biren Singh said on Facebook.

The CM also said the state government would officially honour two young athletes from the Tangkhul community.

“I congratulate both of you on your marvellous achievements. Both of them will be honoured by the Govt. soon,” said Singh.

Solimla Jajo, 17, competed in the junior model physique in the under-165 cm category. She won a silver medal at the Championship. She is the first female athlete from the Tangkhul community to win a title at an international fitness competition. Solan Jajo, another athlete from the Kamjong district, secured 4th place in the under-160 cm category.

The chief minister’s acknowledgement comes a day after the Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL), a Tangkhul youth council, expressed displeasure at the state government’s failure to acknowledge or appreciate to Solimla and Solan despite such a huge achievement at the Asia continental championships.

“Their achievement, Solimla’s in particular, is one among many proud moments brought to the state by athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen. Despite this fact, it is quite dismaying that, so far, there has been no act of acknowledgement or appreciation from the state government,” stated the Tangkhul youth council.

