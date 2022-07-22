Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Friday ordered the closure of all state schools for students studying up to class 7 till August 7 as a precautionary measure amid the surge of COVID-19 in the state.

However, physically classes for classes 8 and above will be reopened from July 25, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, the state government extended the summer vacation for all schools, including government, government aided, private, and schools affiliated to CBSE and closed the conduct of physical classes till July 24.

The order stated that the government reassessed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and the rate of vaccination of children twelve years and above.

“Children below twelve years of age continue to be more vulnerable to get infected by COVID-19 as they are yet to get vaccinated,” the order stated.

The school will remain closed for these students till August 7 in the public interest, it added.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, SoP and guidelines issued by the government from time to time will be strictly observed by all concerned while conducting physical classes for classes 8 and above which are allowed to reopen from July 25, the order added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Friday, Manipur recorded 79 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total active cases to 644.

Fortunately, no death related to the virus were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of deaths is 2,124.

Also read | Manipur govt bars sand-loaded trucks from Nagaland without documents

Trending Stories









