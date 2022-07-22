Imphal: In a bid to address the illegal entry of sand-loaded trucks from neighbouring Nagaland into the state, the Manipur government has warned that trucks carrying sand from Dimapur will either be seized or made to pay a fine under the Indian Forest Act (Amendment), 2018, and Manipur Forest Rules, 2021, if the vehicles do not possess relevant documents.

A notification issued by Kangpokpi divisional forest officer (DFO) N Ganesh stated that a lot of trucks carrying sand from Dimapur to Manipur are transiting without requisite transit pass, bypassing the forest beat offices along the Imphal-Dimapur Highway, resulting in revenue loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 3 lakh per day.

The notice further directed the authority concerned to pay the requisite royalty and transit fee to avoid any legal actions in the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Forest Division.

Any vehicle found entering the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Forest Division without valid documents will be seized and compounded/confiscated as per the extant provision of the Indian Forest Act (Amendment), 2018, and Manipur Forest Rules, 2021, warned DFO Ganesh.

