Imphal: Joining in celebration with the fellow citizens, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led a victory procession in Imphal to celebrate the historic win of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India on Thursday evening.

The procession, which was flagged off from the historic Kangla, was joined by cabinet ministers, BJP MLAs and its coalition parties, state BJP unit president A Sharda Devi and BJP workers.

“It is indeed a remarkable feat that will inspire the dominant tribal populace of northeast India to reach the zenith. I believe that women in India will also be further empowered during her Presidency,” said CM Biren Singh.

“Led a procession from the Kangla to celebrate the landslide victory of Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji in the Presidential Election 2022, along with Smt. A Sharda Devi, President, BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs and the party Karyatakas,” Singh tweeted.

Led a procession from the Kangla to celebrate the landslide victory of Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji in the Presidential Election 2022, along with Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji, President, BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon'ble Ministers, Hon'ble MLAs and the party karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/7ityjAgUos — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 21, 2022

In a year when the nation is observing the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are immensely proud that the highest office of this land will be occupied by a self-made woman who belongs to a tribal community, the chief minister added.

On Thursday, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India. She is the first tribal and second woman to hold the highest office in the country.

The 64-year-old Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand, defeated the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha by securing 64.03 percent of the total votes polled.

