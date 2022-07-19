Imphal: After the successful conduct of the presidential election at Manipur Legislative Assembly, the sealed ballot box left for Delhi from Imphal airport on Tuesday.
“After the successful conduct of the #PresidentialElection2022 for Manipur, the sealed ballot box left Imphal for Delhi,” tweeted the CEO Manipur.
On Monday, all the 60-elected members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly cast their votes at the conference room of the assembly. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was among the early voters to elect the 15th President of India.
Former chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, MPCC chief K Meghachandra and other Congress MLAs also exercised their franchise.
Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed confidence that NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will win the election. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating Murmu for the post of President of India.
According to ECI, out of a total of 4,796 electors on the list of the electoral college for the presidential election, over 99 per cent cast their votes.
Moreover, there was a 100 percent voting by MLAs from 11 states, including Manipur and Union Territory of Puducherry.
The counting of the votes will take place on July 21 and the 15th President of India will take oath on July 25, as per the ECI schedule.
