Imphal: The Chief Minister’s office on Tuesday announced that no visitors will be allowed at CM’s secretariat every Wednesday of the week to ensure that the office strictly focuses on official engagements.

According to the notice issued by N Geoffrey, secretary to chief minister N Biren Singh, every Wednesday of the week in the CM’s secretariat is a ‘No Visitor Day’ to enable the office of the chief minister to focus strictly on official engagements.

Cooperation of the general public is solicited, it stated.

Meanwhile, as a preventive measure amidst the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, entry of non-official visitors at the Manipur Secretariat office, including all blocks, wings and buildings, both in the south and north blocks, will be allowed only from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days with immediate effect and until further notice.

Moreover, visitors have been advised to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of face masks, while entering the secretariat office.

It further instructed the security officer and guard commander to ensure strict compliance with the instruction, and all authorities concerned have also been requested to adhere to the order.

Manipur has recorded a sudden rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the last over a week. On Monday, the state reported 90 more fresh cases, taking the total active cases to 537 and its positivity rate is 11.5%.

Fortunately, no COVID-related death was reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 2,121, while the recovery rate is at 98.07%.

