Imphal: The monsoon session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly session will run between July 25 and August 5 this year.

The 12-day session will have 11 sittings without having a gap, except on Sunday. Unlike in the past, the upcoming assembly session will have sittings on Saturday as well.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Thursday, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh, which was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, finalised the provisional calendar of the session sittings.

The BAC meeting decided on the number of sittings and the agendas to be tabled for discussion in the House.

According to the tentative schedule of the session fixed by the BAC, the first day of the sitting on July 25 will have obituary reference, if any, followed by the presentation of the second report of BAC-2022, demands for excess grants for the year 2017-18, budget estimates for the year 2022-23, motion for a vote on accounts for 2022-23, discussion on Governor’s address and introduction of government bill(s) if any.

The session on July 26 will have questions and answers, a general discussion of budget estimates for the year 2022-23, discussions and voting on demands for excess grants for 2017-18, the introduction of the Manipur Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2022 as well as Manipur Appropriation (No, 5) Bill, 2022.

On July 27, the sitting will consist of questions and answers, discussion and voting demands for grants, 2022-23 for departments, consideration and passing of the Manipur Appropriation (No. 5) Bill, 2022 and motion of election to the three financial committees.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On July 28, the third day of the sitting, there will be question hour followed by discussion and voting on demands for grants 2022-23 on transport, PWD, information and publicity, cooperation, stationery & printing, fisheries, social welfare department and consideration and passing of the government bill, if any.

On July 29, there will be question hour followed by discussion and voting on demands for grants 2022-2023 on medical, health and family welfare services, labour and employment, department of tribal affairs and hill development, animal husbandry and veterinary, including dairy farming and environment and forest.

On July 30, there will be a question hour, discussion and voting on demands for grants 2022-23 on community and rural development, power, YAS, state academy of training, MOBC and ST department.

After the holiday on July 31, the session will resume on August 1 which will consist of questions and answers, discussion and voting on demands of grants, 2022-23 on police, vigilance & anti-corruption department, fire protection and control, jails, home-guard, rehabilitation, relief and disaster management, consideration and passing of government bills. Further sittings on August 2, 3 and 4 will have similar schedules.

The conclusion of the session on August 5 will have questions and answers, other business, if any, introduction of Manipur Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022, consideration and passing of Manipur Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2022, consideration and passing of government Bill(s) if any, and private members business, if any.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Here’s how the Antarctic ice sheet advanced and retreated over 10,000 years

Trending Stories









