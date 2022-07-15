Imphal: Despite the relentless search operations by teams for the 15th day, 7 persons missing after the tragic landslide in Manipur’s Noney district still remain untraceable.

No mortal remains were recovered from the debris on two consecutive days and seven persons are still missing from the tragic landslide incident, Noney deputy commissioner Haulianlal Guite said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, the death toll from the landslide incident that struck a railway construction camp at Makhuam (Marangjing) on June 29 has reached 54. A total of 18 injured persons were rescued on the first day of the search and rescue operations from the landslide site.

On Wednesday, Relief & Disaster Management minister Awangbow Newmai said that the state government is trying its best to trace the missing bodies and the search operations will continue for the next two days followed by a review meeting on Saturday.

According to Newmai, two bodies were recovered from the Ijei riverbed area on Tuesday, while three recovered bodies are yet to be identified.

The minister also assured that the search operation will continue until all the missing persons are found.

Meanwhile, Nemcha Kipgen, Textiles, Commerce and Industry minister, visited the Marangching (Makhaum) landslide-affected area in Noney district and extended financial aid to the relief committee on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While expressing her solidarity with the victims’ families, the minister also expressed her gratitude to all those involved in the rescue operation for the last two weeks.

Also read | Manipur landslide: Minister Nemcha Kipgen extends financial aid

Trending Stories









