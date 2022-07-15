Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday launched the ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Amrit Mahotsava’ Jan Abhiyan free COVID-19 precautionary dose for the 18-59 age group at the CM’s secretariat.

Organised by the National Health Mission and Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Manipur, the vaccine Mahotsav will continue till September 30 at government vaccination centres.

Speaking at the launching event, Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “The rate of COVID-19 vaccination is low in the state. People who are 18 years and above are eligible to take the COVID-19 precautionary vaccine. The vaccines are available free of cost at all government vaccination centers for a period of 75 days starting July 15.”

See more Launched the "Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav" along with Hon'ble Ministers Shri S Ranjan Singh and Hon’ble Minister Shri L Sushindro Meitei today. Now, the Govt will provide free vaccination of precautionary dose of covid vaccine to the 18 years & above for 75 days, starting today. pic.twitter.com/Kf1VS6OhL9 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 15, 2022

The Chief Minister said that the state is witnessing a gradual rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the past few days. “It is unfortunate that many people are still hesitant to take COVID vaccines even though it is provided free of cost. Only 62 per cent (14,52,293) has taken the first dose of vaccination and only 51 per cent (11,98,953) has taken the second dose. We are targeting vaccination of around 23,41,000,” he added.

The chief minister strongly appealed to the people not to lower their guard in the fight against coronavirus disease. “We have already lost more than 2,000 precious lives during the past COVID-19 waves despite all our efforts and another wave of COVID-19 will hugely affect the state.”

Singh further urged all those who are yet to take COVID jabs to shed their vaccine hesitancy and not to believe in any rumours.

He said that as children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated, the government has decided to close schools for them for the time being.

Stating that the government welcomes all ideas and suggestions from the public, he said, “The government was able to fight the COVID-19 pandemic earlier with the support and cooperation of the public and will still need public support and cooperation to fight against the coronavirus infection.”

The programme was also attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, PHED and CAF&PD minister L Susindro Meitei, and department officials, among others.

