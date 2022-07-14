Imphal: Manipur Police arrested one cadre of the proscribed group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in the Imphal East district on Thursday, said an official.

Based on credible intelligence input provided by Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South), Manipur Police arrested the insurgent of proscribed group KYKL, it said.

According to the official statement, the apprehended insurgent was actively involved in unlawful activities on behalf of the proscribed group in the valley. The arrested insurgent have been handed over to Porompat Police Station for further investigation, it said.

In another incident, the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles foiled cross-border narcotics smuggling at Govajang along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district.

As per the official report, troops of Assam Rifles intercepted an individual riding a Kenbo bike at Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Govajang.

During a search, at least 1.26 kg of brown sugar packed in 30 soap cases concealed inside a bamboo basket were recovered. The seized narcotic items were assessed to be worth Rs 2.52 crore, it said.

The arrested drug peddler along with the recovered drug items have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation, it added.

