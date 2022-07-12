Imphal: As part of the war on drugs campaign, Manipur police have arrested four persons, including two women, and seized suspected drugs from their possession in Kangpokpi district on Sunday, said an official.

Kangpokpi SP Amrita Sinha said, “Around 10 am in the morning, based on specific information on the suspicious movement of drug peddlers along the NH-2 at Motbung, combined teams of Kangpokpi Police Station and Gammon Saparmeina Police Station conducted intensive frisking and checking of the vehicles plying on the national highway.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the frisking and checking, the police team intercepted one suspicious vehicle.

“During preliminary interrogation, the driver and three other occupants denied possession of any contraband items. However, due to their suspicious movement the police team followed the vehicle and again signalled them to stop near Hengjang village along NH-2,” she said.

After another round of enquiry, the driver finally admitted of possessing WY tablets in the vehicle.

During thorough checking, the police recovered five bundles wrapped in plastic packets containing suspected WY tablets weighing 4.568 kg.

The driver and the other three occupants have been arrested along with the suspected drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The arrested persons have been identified as Satminlun Tuboi, 24, of Saikul Bazar in Kangpokpi district, Thangkholen Haokip, 42, of Chikim veng Moreh in Tengnoupal district, Lhaineineng Haokip of Chikim veng Moreh and Hethem Sitlhou, 39, of MBT village in Kangpokpi district.

A case has been registered against them under sections 22(C)/29/60(3) of ND&PS Act for further investigation, Kangpokpi SP said.

Also read: Manipur CM launches CMHT, PMJAY social media campaign

Trending Stories









