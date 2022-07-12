Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday launched the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) social media campaign at Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal.

The social media campaign includes official page of “CMHT & PMJAY Manipur” on all social media platforms, State Health Agency Manipur’s official website, role out of open BIS (Self Registration for PMJAY Card), launch of PMJAY comic book/ teacher’s guidebook/ PMJAY & CMHT Flyers, updated information on CMHT & PMJAY brochures, roll-out of PMJAY card generation drive by Zephyr Ltd & MedSave Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event was jointly organized by the Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, Manipur State AIDS Control Society and State Health Agency, Manipur.

The chief minister was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh. During the function, the Kayakalp Award, 2020, and computers to TIs and LWS NGOs under Manipur Aids Control Society (MACS) were also distributed.

Addressing the gathering, CM Biren Singh congratulated and appreciated the winners of the various awards under Kayakalp Awards and said the state government is also recognising and awarding government employees who are sincere and dedicated to their service.

Stressing on the positive change in the health sector under the present government, the chief minister said, ” The JNIMS has a hospital-like environment today, a hygienic environment unlike in the past. Manipur has improved tremendously in the health sector as is evident by the successful kidney transplant at JNIMS recently. There is a need to improve infrastructure for neurosurgery in the state.”

Sharing his satisfaction over the service of the health workers, he said that health is a crucial sector and that he is satisfied with the commitment and seriousness shown by the health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stating that the CMHT was launched on January 21, 2018 to help and support the needy and poor in their medical treatment, CM further appreciated the launching of the social media campaign, and said that now information about the scheme can be shared online as well as registration will be made easier.

The chief minister also talked about the Health for All scheme and said that under the scheme not only free door-to-door health checkups, but even medicines are provided for certain diseases. The primary focus of the scheme is early detection of diseases, he added.

Medical teams are covering all areas, including even inaccessible areas, under the scheme, he said.

Singh said, “We still cannot take COVID-19 lightly since there are still many who are yet to get vaccinated.”

Also read: Manipur: Former Archbishop of Imphal Rev Joseph Mittathany dies

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









