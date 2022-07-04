Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation in the state due to sudden spike of fresh positive cases in a week.

During the review meeting, the CM was told that all the precautionary and preventive measures are being taken up to keep the situation under control.

“A total of 37 cases have been registered in the past seven days. With COVID-19 cases rising in other states, we are taking up all necessary precaution to prevent any breakout,” said CM Biren Singh.

Chart representing daily covid cases in Manipur

Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan, minister H Dingo Singh, chief secretary Rajesh, DGP P Doungel and other officials also attended the meeting at the CM’s Secretariat.

On Sunday, 16 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, taking the total confirmed cases to 1,37,297. Death toll due to the pandemic remains at 2,120.

At present, the number of active cases in the state is 43, all from the general population and the positivity rate stands at 12.7%.

