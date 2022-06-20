Imphal: The department of youth affairs and sports in Manipur on Sunday announced the postponement of the state-level Subroto Mukherjee football tournament owing to incessant rainfall over the few days.

The tournament for U-14 and U-17 boys was scheduled to start on June 21, 2022.

However, no changes have been made to the scheduled football tournament for U-17 girls, which will begin on July 6 and go on till July 11.

According to YAS deputy director (S) Y Bony Singh, the decision was taken following incessant rain causing road blockades and landslides in many participating districts of the state.

The new date of the tournament for U-14 and U-17 boys will be further communicated separately by the department considering the situation, he added.

