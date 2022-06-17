Manipur: PLA cadre arrested in Bishnupur district

Imphal: A self-styled lieutenant of proscribed group PREPAK (PRO) has been arrested from Yumnam Khunou in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday by Khoupum Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (south), in a joint operation with Manipur Police, an official said.
Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a joint operation which led to the apprehension.
The arrested insurgent has been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings, it added.
