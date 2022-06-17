Manipur: PLA cadre arrested in Bishnupur district

Imphal: A self-styled lieutenant of proscribed group PREPAK (PRO) has been arrested from Yumnam Khunou in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday by Khoupum Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (south), in a joint operation with Manipur Police, an official said.

Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a joint operation which led to the apprehension.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The arrested insurgent has been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings, it added.

Also read: New national record eludes Mirabai Chanu despite gold at weightlifting event

Trending Stories









