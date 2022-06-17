Imphal: Governor of Manipur La Ganesan has reiterated that cleanliness should be the mantra for maintaining good health and therefore, all should be united to work for ensuring a clean and healthy environment. He was speaking at an interaction programme of all district-level officers, representatives of local bodies and people held at S Kula Women’s College in Nambol Sub-Division of Bishnupur district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that all should take care of their health as it is the primary prerequisite for any activities. He further stated that without good health, no work can be done, and therefore, to ensure a good healthcare system, the government has been taking up many initiatives.

Stating that we are all aware that people all over the world are facing an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Ganesan said that due to prompt action taken up by the government, this dreaded disease is almost under control. But we still have to be alert and careful. The relentless efforts of health workers and front-line warriors are indeed commendable and praiseworthy by one and all, he added.

Governor urged all sections of the society to get vaccinated, which is the best way to defeat the pandemic.

Ganesan further said that the Centre has committed to eliminating Tuberculosis (TB) from the soil of India by 2025, and therefore, we all should work to achieve this target. He asked the concerned authorities to survey the district to find out the number of TB patients and report to the concerned to enable them to carry out appropriate remedial measures.

Stating that the activities of anti-social elements have considerably decreased, Governor appealed to the people to work for development and peace. All should cooperate and work for the development of the nation, he added. Earlier, the Governor heard grievances faced by the people and asked the concerned officials to take up steps at the earliest.

The programme was also attended by MLAs Thongam Shanti Singh, I Nalini Devi, LDA chairman Ashnikumar Singh and deputy commissioner of Bishnupur L Bikram among others.

