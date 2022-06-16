Imphal: Zomi Chief Association (ZCA) and others from Manipur’s Churachandpur district have sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention following reports of shifting the Churachandpur medical college site to another location.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had virtually laid the foundation stone of the medical college at Mata village in Churachandpur on December 27, 2020.

In a joint memorandum submitted to Shah, the ZCA stated that out of the 75 medical colleges to be opened by the Centre, the state cabinet had on September 15, 2020, decided to locate the medical college near Mata village towards the south of Churachandpur town.

For this purpose, 25 acres of land was donated by Vungzamuan Valte in public interest though the actual size of land required is 23 acres, it said.

“We request you to kindly intervene in the matter so that the existing construction works at Mata village continues without any interruption for an early completion and commissioning of the historic medical college in Churachandpur district,” the ZCA stated.

The ZCA said the tender process of the work is completed and construction works awarded to Keystone Infra Pvt. Limited. They have completed more than half of land development and certain structures being constructed in the upcoming campus.

“While the progress of works is extremely commendable and development works is undertaken smoothly, we are shocked to learn from reliable sources that some quarters of state government have developed the idea of shifting the college from Mata village to K Mongjang village without valid grounds and justifications,” it said.

According to them, on June 11, the state health minister had visited the proposed new site at K Mongjang village though the foundation was already laid at Mata village.

“We fail to understand why the government’s concrete decision on national projects, having national importance be reversed/shifted with the influence of personal or communal calculations,” the memorandum stated.

The Memorandum was jointly signed by the chief of Mata village, Zomi Chief Association, Zomi Youth Association, Zomi Mother Association, Zomi Student Federation and Vaiphei Chief Association of Haopi range.

The present Manipur government has targeted the inauguration and the functioning of the medical college as one of its 100 days achievements at the temporary location.

If the location of the medical college is shifted from Mata village to K Mongjang village at this stage, the public will have negative impression and feeling of alienation by the BJP led government, it added.

